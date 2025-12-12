LISTĂ: Cele mai bune jocuri video ale anului 2025. Un joc independent a câștigat titlul de „Jocul anului” și alte 8 trofee

Marele câștigător al acestui an de la The Game Awards 2025 a fost jocul video „Clair Obscur: Expedition 33”, un joc dark fantasy care a luat titlul principal al evenimentului, alături de alte 8 trofee, în cadrul ceremoniei de premiere.
Ceremonia a avut loc la Peacock Theatre, în Los Angeles, de unde a fost transmisă în direct și pe YouTube, și a premiat cele mai bune jocuri.
„Clair Obscur: Expedition 33” a câștigat în total 9 premii, respectiv „Jocul Anului”, „Cea mai bună direcție de joc”, „Cea mai bună poveste”, „Cel mai bun joc independent”, „Cel mai bun joc indie de debut”, „Cel mai bun joc de tip RPG”, „Cea mai bună direcție artistică”, „Cea mai bună interpretare” și „Cea mai bună coloană sonoră”.
Printre ceilalți premiați se numără „Arc Raiders”, care a luat trofeul pentru „Cel mai bun joc multiplayer”, Mario Kart World care a câștigat titlul de „Cel mai bun joc de sport/curse” și Baldur’s Gate 3, fost mare câștigător în anul 2023 al aceleiași ceremonii, care a câștigat „Cel mai bun suport pentru comunitate”.
Listă: Jocurile câștigătoare ale The Game Awards 2025
Game of the Year - Jocul Anului
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (câștigător)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2
Best Game Direction - Cea mai bună direcție de joc
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Split Fiction
Best Ongoing Game - Cel mai bun joc în curs de desfășurare
- No Man's Sky
- Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
Best Art Direction - Cea mai bună direcție artistică
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2 On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Mobile Game - Cel mai bun joc mobil
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Destiny Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Wuthering Waves
Best Narrative - Cea mai bună poveste
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Silent Hill f
Best Performance - Cea mai bună interpretare
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Jennifer English
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Ben Starr
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Charlie Cox
- Ghost of Yōtei - Erika Ishii
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Troy Baker
- Silent Hill f - Konatsu Kato
Best Score & Music - Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Best Audio Design - Cel mai bun design audio
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill f
Best Adaptation - Cea mai bună adaptare
- The Last of Us, sezonul 2
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- Splinter Cell Deathwatch
- Until Dawn
Best Multiplayer – Cel mai bun joc multiplayer
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring: Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Best Independent Game – Cel mai bun joc independent
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Absolum
- Ball X Pit
- Blue Prince
- Hades 2
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Debut Indie Game – Cel mai bun joc indie de debut
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Blue Prince
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Most Anticipated Game – Cel mai așteptat joc
- Grand Theft Auto 6
- 007 First Light
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
Best Role-Playing Game– Cel mai bun joc RPG (Role Playing Game)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Avowed
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- The Outer Worlds 2
Games for Impact – Jocuri pentru impact social
- South of Midnight
- Consume Me
- Despelote
- Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
- Wanderstop
Content Creator of the Year – Creatorul de conținut al anului
- MoistCr1tikal
- Caedrel
- Kai Cenat
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Best Action/Adventure – Cel mai bun joc de acțiune/aventură
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
Best Action – Cel mai bun joc de acțiune
- Hades 2
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Best Fighting – Cel mai bun joc de lupte
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 REVO
Innovation in Accessibility - Inovație în accesibilitate
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Best Community Support – Cel mai bun suport pentru comunitate
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man's Sky
Best Family Game – Cel mai bun joc de familie
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Lego Party
- Lego Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing Crossworlds
- Split Fiction
Best Sim/Strategy Game – Cel mai bun joc de simulare/strategie
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
- Civilization 7
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- The Alters
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Best Sports/Racing – Cel mai bun joc de sport/curse
- Mario Kart World
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing Crossworlds
Best VR/AR Game – Cel mai bun joc VR/AR (Realitate virtuală/augmentată)
- The Midnight Walk
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Deadpool VR
- Ghost Town
Best Esports Game – Cel mai bun joc Esports
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete – Cel mai bun atlet de Esports
- Chovy
- Brawk
- Forsaken
- Kakeru
- Menard
- Zywoo
Best Esports Team – Cea mai bună echipă de Esports
- Team Vitality, Counter-Strike 2
- Gen.G, League of Legends
- NRG, Valorant
- Team Falcons, Dota 2
- Team Liquid PH, Mobile Legends Bang Bang
Players’ Voice – Vocea Jucătorilor (jocul ales de comunitate)
- Wuthering Waves
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Dispatch
- Genshin Impact
- Hollow Knight: Silksong